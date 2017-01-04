Thompson IV, Steele lead E Michigan past Central Michigan (Jan 03, 2017)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) James Thompson IV and Baylee Steele had 18 points and 10 rebounds apiece, Jordan Nobles had 13 points, nine boards and five assists and Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 85-63 on Tuesday night.
Other than minutes, Steele had never reached double digits in any category coming in. It was coach Rob Murphy’s 100th career win.
Eastern Michigan (9-5, 2-0 Mid-American Conference) never trailed in the second half, Jordan Nobles hit a 3-pointer to make it 51-38 with 14:40 left and the Eagles led by double figures the rest of the way.
EMU used a 13-2 run and led 74-52 with 5:50 to play. Bond had a high-flying dunk – from a step inside the free throw line – over a defender’s outstretched arms before a steal by Willie Mangum. He fed Bond, who threw alley-oop pass to Thompson for an acrobatic layup, and another Mangum steal led to a layup by Nobles to cap the spurt.
Marcus Keene had 22 points for Central Michigan (10-4, 0-1), which committed a season-high 17 turnovers that led to 24-EMU points.