Thomas scores career-best 28, tops 1,000 in UMass Lowell win (Jan 8, 2017)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) Jahad Thomas scored a personal-best 28 points to top 1,000 for his career and UMass Lowell beat Binghamton 79-75 on Sunday.

Thomas scored 20-plus for the sixth time this season and he became the 40th player in program history to reach 1,000 points. He was 12 of 16 from the floor and had 15 rebounds and five assists.

It was tied at 34-all before UMass Lowell went on a 21-6 spurt for a 55-40 lead.

Ryan Jones missed the second of two free throws with 32.1 seconds left for UMass Lowell and Willie Rodriguez made his third 3-pointer of the game at the 21.3 mark to pull Binghamton to 77-75. Jones made both on his next trip to the line for a four-point lead and Marlon Beck II missed a 3 from corner on the other end.

Tyler Livingston added 17 points and six rebounds for UMass Lowell (7-9, 2-0 America East). Thomas had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the first half to help the River Hawks to a 34-32 lead.

Rodriguez had 23 points and nine rebounds for Binghamton (9-8, 0-2).