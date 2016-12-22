Thomas scores 20, including winner; UMass-Lowell beats BU (Dec 21, 2016)

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) Jahad Thomas had 20 points, including the winning layup with eight seconds left, Tyler Livingston scored 21 and UMass-Lowell beat Boston University 77-75 on Wednesday night.

Thomas made 9 of 14 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds and Livingston hit 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Matt Harris had 15 points, including three 3s, and Ryan Jones scored 11.

BU (5-7) took a 69-66 lead on two free throws by Kyle Foreman with 3:49 to play. Livingston tied it with a 3-pointer and then, after his blocked shot on the other end, Jones made a layup to give the River Hawks (4-8) a 71-69 advantage with 1:45 to go. Thomas made a layup to make it 75-72 with 34 seconds remaining but Tyler Scanlon tied it with a 3 before Thomas made the winner.

BU’s Eric Fanning missed a 3-pointer with five seconds left, got his own offensive rebound and hit a 3 that was reviewed and ruled after the buzzer.

Justin Alston scored a career-high 24 points, and Foreman had a career-best 10 assists for the Terriers.