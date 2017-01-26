Thomas leads Bucknell to fourth straight win (Jan 25, 2017)

EASTON, Pa. (AP) Zach Thomas scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Bucknell beat Lafayette 78-55 on Wednesday night for its fourth straight win and eighth in its last nine games.

Thomas collected his fourth double-double this season with Kimbal Mackenzie also scoring 14 points. Stephen Brown added 11 points and eight assists and John Azzinaro also had 11 points.

Bucknell (16-6, 8-1 Patriot League) took a 40-23 lead at the half despite shooting only 34 percent, but they made nine 3-pointers on 21 attempts and had 14 offensive boards. The Bison finished 11 of 34 from the arc and made 25 of 31 free throws.

Nana Foulland’s basket at 11:12 of the second half made it a 30-point lead.

Hunter Janacek scored 11 points and Matt Klinewski had 10. Kyle Stout added nine points and 12 rebounds and Lukas Jarrett nine points and 10 boards for the Leopards (6-14, 2-7), who lost their sixth straight.