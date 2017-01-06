Thomas helps Massachusetts-Lowell pull away late from Albany (Jan 05, 2017)

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) Jahad Thomas scored 13 points and had a key layup, rebound and assist in the final minute to help Massachusetts-Lowell to an 85-79 victory over Albany on Thursday night in an America East Conference opener.

The game was tied at 79 when Thomas’ layup made it 81-79 with 1:02 to play, and Matt Harris stretched the River Hawks’ lead to 83-79 with another layup. Joe Cremo and David Nichols missed 3s on the Great Danes’ next possession, and Thomas grabbed the rebound from Nichols’ shot, and then assisted on Harris’ layup with five seconds left.

Tyler Livingston scored 20 points and made six 3-pointers to lead Massachusetts-Lowell (6-9, 1-0). Ryan Jones added 19 points and Harris had 17 for the River Hawks, who shot 64 percent from the field and made 12 of 23 3-pointers (52 percent).

Cremo had 23 points and Nichols chipped in 19 points for Albany (9-7, 0-1).