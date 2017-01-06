Thibodeaux, Thomas help New Orleans beat Lamar 66-62 in OT (Jan 05, 2017)

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) Travin Thibodeaux had 14 points and five assists, Erik Thomas had his fifth double-double of the season and New Orleans beat Lamar 66-62 in overtime on Thursday night.

Thomas scored four of his 11 points in overtime and finished with 10 rebounds. Christavious Gill and Makur Puou added 10 points apiece.

Thibodeaux was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebounds and hit two free throws to give New Orleans (8-6, 3-0 Southland Conference) its first overtime lead, 63-62, with 1:30 left. Tevin Broyles made 1 of 2 foul shots and Thomas hit two more to seal it.

Gill’s 3-pointer with 28 seconds left in regulation gave the Privateers a 58-57 lead, but Colton Weisbrod made the second of two free throws 14 seconds later to force overtime.

Nick Garth had 13 points, Weisbrod scored 12 and Josh Nzeakor added 10 with eight rebounds for Lamar (9-6, 1-1). Guard Zjori Bosha grabbed a career-high 11 boards.