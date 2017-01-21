The Washington Huskies Basketball Fall To Utah 94-72

The Washington Huskies basketball team falls to a record of 9-10 with a devastating loss to the Utah Utes 94-72

The Washington Huskies fell below .500 for the fourth time this season. On this occasion, the loss occurred at the hands of the very good Utah Utes at home, 94-72. Unfortunately, the Huskies needed this game to stay above .500. With the soon-to-be-here NCAA 64 team tournament, it”s a good time for positive momentum.

Now, that path is a little steeper climb.

The team did arrive eager for the win, as the Huskies started off on the right foot. As a matter of fact, the team took an early lead off the jumper by guard Markelle Fultz, 2-0. Eventually, the Huskies would fall behind, only to retake the lead at 15:26 to go in the first half on a three-pointer by Dominic Green, 13-12.

When Utah’s Lorenzo Bonam scored on a layup at 14:06 remaining in the first half, the Utes would take at 14-13 lead and would never looked back.

Scoring Leaders

As it goes offensively, the Utes seemed to be firing on all cylinders. In fact, they seemed to be virtually scoring at will. The Utes were led by the hot handedness of Kyle Kuzma’s 22 points, Devon Daniels 24 points, and Lorenzon Bonam’s 24 points.

Markelle Fultz of the Washington Huskies led all scorers with 30 points. He was joined in double digits by David Crisp’s 14 points. Fultz also led the Huskies in rebounds with six.

The keys to victory for the Huskies depended upon three factors: Shoot better than average from the three point line, get David Crisp involved in the offense, and cause turnovers.

Lost Their Keys

In the end, the Huskies did not manage any of the three. On one hand, the team shot 35.7 percent from the three point line, under the team’s average of 39.7 percent. On the other hand, David Crisp did not make much impact on offense, shooting just 4 of 13 from the floor, including just one of seven from beyond the perimeter.

Finally, the team did not manage to create turnovers. As a matter of fact, Utah kept a handle on the ball. In the end, they finished the contest with only giving up eight turnovers.

Next Up

The Washington Huskies basketball team will try to regain .500 on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

The Utah Utes return home to face the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks on Thursday, January 26, 2017.

