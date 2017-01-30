The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 29, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Pvs
1. Gonzaga (46) 22-0 1,594 3
2. Baylor (6) 20-1 1,504 5
3. Kansas (9) 19-2 1,503 2
4. Villanova (4) 20-2 1,479 1
5. Arizona 20-2 1,387 7
6. Louisville 18-4 1,237 13
7. West Virginia 17-4 1,101 18
8. Kentucky 17-4 1,083 4
9. Virginia 16-4 1,061 12
10. Wisconsin 18-3 1,058 15
11. UCLA 19-3 993 8
12. North Carolina 19-4 965 9
13. Oregon 19-3 863 10
14. Cincinnati 19-2 756 19
15. Florida St. 18-4 727 6
16. Butler 18-4 717 11
17. Maryland 19-2 518 22
18. Saint Mary’s (Cal)19-2 409 21
19. South Carolina 17-4 384 23
20. Notre Dame 17-5 363 14
21. Duke 16-5 339 17
22. Creighton 19-3 307 16
23. Purdue 17-5 264 20
24. Florida 16-5 213 25
25. Northwestern 18-4 106 –
Others receiving votes: SMU 69, Xavier 67, Southern Cal 29, Wichita St. 8, Middle Tennessee 5, Akron 5, VCU 3, Illinois St. 2, New Mexico St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Utah 1, Iowa St. 1.