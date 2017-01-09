The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking

Record Pts Pvs

1. Baylor (55) 15-0 1,608 2

2. Kansas (8) 14-1 1,517 3

3. Villanova (1) 15-1 1,499 1

4. UCLA (1) 16-1 1,433 4

5. Gonzaga 15-0 1,366 5

6. Kentucky 13-2 1,327 6

7. Duke 14-2 1,173 8

8. Creighton 15-1 1,111 10

9. Florida St. 15-1 1,071 12

10. West Virginia 13-2 972 7

11. North Carolina 14-3 902 14

12. Butler 14-2 880 18

13. Oregon 15-2 869 15

14. Louisville 13-3 744 9

15. Xavier 13-2 651 16

16. Arizona 15-2 634 17

17. Purdue 14-3 584 20

18. Wisconsin 13-3 581 13

19. Virginia 12-3 580 11

20. Notre Dame 14-2 468 23

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal)14-1 377 19

22. Cincinnati 13-2 256 22

23. Florida 12-3 252 24

24. Minnesota 15-2 167 –

25. Kansas St 13-2 20 –

25. Southern Cal 15-2 20 25

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 11, South Carolina 7, Iowa St. 7, Indiana 6, Virginia Tech 6, Maryland 5, SMU 5, Clemson 4, UNC Wilmington 3, VCU 3, Nevada 2, Dayton 2, Wichita St. 2.