The Three Best Arkansas Basketball Wins over Texas Schools

With the win over Texas A&M, Arkansas men’s basketball is now 6-0 for the season against schools from Texas.

Arkansas basketball has completely dominated the state of Texas this season and it feels great. People from Arkansas have few schools or states that they can’t stand more than the Longhorns or lone star state.

The Razorbacks have faced six opponents from schools in Texas this season and Arkansas went undefeated against them. Out of all the games this season, I have three personal favorites.

Houston

My number three pick for the best game of the year against a Texas school is the win over Houston. It goes without saying that Arkansas has had a problem with perimeter defense and Houston was at the time the best three-point shooting team in the country.

Mike Anderson lead his Razorback team to an 84-72 win over the Cougars in Bud Walton. In my opinion, this was a great benchmark win for the Hogs. It was great to see them get a win over a quality opponent since they had lost to Minnesota four games before.

Texas A&M

Coming in at second place is the win over Texas A&M. Arkansas head coach Mike Anderson had never won when he faced the Aggies at home since becoming a head coach. It was also the 100th all-time win against Texas A&M for Arkansas.

The story of this game was that the comeback Hogs were still in full force. Anderson said in his pregame press conference that Arkansas had to learn how to put two halves together but that just wasn’t the case in this game. The Hogs had a good run in the first half but overall, they looked really bad. In the second half, however, Arkansas came back to get a close 62-60 win.

Texas

It’s an easy choice for me, as a Razorback fan, to put Texas as best game this season for Arkansas vs a school from Texas. There is no other team that I absolutely can’t stand more than the Texas Longhorns. This is my absolute favorite win of the season.

Was it a win over the best team that Texas has ever had? Not even close. That said, it’s still the Arkansas Razorbacks beating Texas, so how can you not love it? Texas did keep it close but the Razorbacks pulled off the 77-74 point win over the Longhorns. Woo pig!

