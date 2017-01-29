The Syracuse Basketball Team Notches Their Second Straight Dominant Ranked Victory

The Syracuse basketball team continued their dominant play beating their second straight ranked opponent. While some unique history was made in the process.

With a week of rest the Syracuse basketball team was ready to continue their winning streak. Last week, the ladies were able to get their biggest win of the season over No. 14 ranked Miami.

Their dominance continued on the road as SU won convincingly 82-72. This was SU’s third straight game against a top-25 opponent. SU is now 15-7 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. While the Hokies started the season 15-0, but have lost four straight.

Historical nuggets from the game: Briana Day is the new all-time leading rebounder in SU history, passing Nicole Michael. She has now become the only player in SU history with over 1,000 rebounds in a career. While Brittney Sykes has moved to sixth on the all time scoring list.

With this victory the Orange are assuredly headed back into the AP top 25 poll. Speaking of the top-25, SU now has four wins over ranked opponents, the most ever in a regular season in history.

The Orange were powered by a strong first half: 49-33. But per usual it was SU’s big three that led

the way: Brittney Sykes (31), Alexis Peterson (22), Briana Day (21).

Sykes had a previous season high (29) points last week. Ironically enough Sykes’ previous career high came against the Virgina Tech Hokies nearly three years ago scoring 31 points, she matched that total today.

It seems like Sykes and Peterson bring it every game, but if Day can consistently put up a 20-10 kind of game (21 points 11 rebounds today against the Hokies). This team is going to be one of the tough-outs in the tournament this season.

SU shot over 50% from the field, forced 17 turnovers, and won the rebounding battle. While holding the Hokies to a mere 27% from downtown.

After the game Coach Quentin Hillsman sat down with the Voice of the Syracuse Women’s Basketball team, Brian Higgins. This was the third time this year that SU had three double digit scorers. Coach Q said it’s all about, “playing with a lot of aggression, toughness, and grit.”

Up next SU will return to the Dome for a home tilt against Pitt on Thursday night. Currently the Orange are on a 16 game home winning streak that has lasted over two years.

