The Sidelines: Danny Manning discusses his unique road in coaching

The college basketball season is over but the offseason is heating up, and it’s time for another edition of “The Sidelines” podcast with FS1 college hoops insider Evan Daniels.

This week, Evan is joined by a name familiar to both college and pro basketball fans: Iconic Kansas Jayhawk, former NBA All-Star and current Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning.

Manning joined Evan to discuss the following topics:

His unique road in coaching. After retiring from the NBA, he began as a team manager – yes, a team manager – at Kansas. What did that role teach him that he takes with him to this day?

What Manning learned from coaching mentors Larry Brown and Bill Self. Plus, how Roy Williams changed Manning’s life, even though he never played for him.

Also, the path to Wake Forest. What did Manning do with John Collins that allowed him to evolve into a first round pick this season? Also, Manning explains the harsh message he gives to recruits who want to play in the NBA.

Following the interview with Manning, Evan broke down the first weekend of the recruiting calendar. What players impressed at Nike’s opening EYBL tournament in Hampton, Virginia? Also, is Missouri in line to get another big-time, surprise recruit?

