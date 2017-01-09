The Daily Devil: Women’s Basketball Continue to Roll, Men Fall to Utah

The Daily Devil is a daily article for Devils in Detail that brings the top ASU related stories from across the web to one place! Click on any of the article titles to read the full article. Here is the Daily Devil for 01/09/17.

ASU Women Come Up Big Against Utah

courtesy of: Gigi Micketti

“ASU Basketball began their two game road trip with a bang defeating Utah 66-44 as the team shot 40 percent from the field and every Sun Devil scored.

The Sun Devils came out firing against the Utes with senior Quinn Dornstauder getting on the board first to start it off. ASU proceeded to go on a 9-0 run, not letting Utah get on the board for the first five minutes of the game.

Aggressive presence in the paint paid off for the Devils early in the first quarter as they were able to draw numerous fouls and strengthen their lead, closing out the quarter leading 22-5.”

The women’s team continues to dominate within Pac-12 play. A strong team effort overpowered the Utes and the women never slowed down. This weekend was crucial for ASU as they have a hard stretch of games coming up to end the month of January.

ASU Women Destroy Colorado

courtesy of: Leah Soto

“ASU women’s basketball took on Colorado University and won 71-52. ASU is now 3-1 in Pac-12 play while Colorado falls to 1-3.

The Sun Devils were coming off a two-game win streak, and showed no signs of slowing down.

The Sun Devils scored early and fast, and Colorado was never able to recover from ASU’s early 10-2 run. The Devils held the lead the entire game.”

Another win for the Sun Devils, and an impressive one at that. Winning both games over the weekend by an average of 20 points is a big confidence booster for the team. If their momentum keeps up, they could be looking at a few big wins against teams that are the same caliber as tournament teams that ASU will face.

ASU Men Fall To Utes

courtesy of: Alyanna Katherine Harina

“Unable to keep their energy and momentum going, the Sun Devils fail to push past the Utah Utes in a 88-82 defeat.

ASU lost momentum as quickly as they found it, losing a 10 point lead past midway in the first half.

The loss brings the Sun Devils’ record to 2-2 and making them 6-3 at home. Here are three takeaways from the game…”

The men were unable to keep their momentum from the first half in the second half as they simply didn’t have enough energy to keep up with Utah. The men have shown that they can compete with the other Pac-12 schools, but if they end up doing that will be another story.

A few big victories can vault them up to one of the top spots in the Pac-12, but a few bad losses could result in them dwelling in the basement of the Pac-12 for the second straight season.

