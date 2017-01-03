The Citadel survives OT thriller against rival Wofford (Jan 02, 2017)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) Kaelon Harris scored 23 points and Frankie Johnson hit two crucial free throws in the final minute as The Citadel survived in overtime 104-103 against conference rival Wofford on Monday night.

A Preston Parks 3 for the Bulldogs tied the game at 91 with 1:14 left and forced the overtime period. The Citadel kept the pressure on, scoring nine of the first 11 points for a 100-93 lead.

Wofford responded however, trimming it to 102-100 on a Cameron Jackson layup with 34 seconds to play. But Johnson coolly drilled both free throws to give The Citadel (8-8, 1-2 Southern Conference) a two-possession lead which ultimately proved to be the difference.

Parks finished with 19 points for the Citadel, which finished with 100-plus points for the eighth time this season.

Eric Garcia led Wofford (6-9, 1-1) with 27 points, while Fletcher Magee added 18.