Texas Women’s Basketball Sets Their Own Record on Saturday

Texas Women’s Basketball Sets Record on UConn Day

If you’ve followed the Texas Women’s Basketball team the past few seasons, you’ve noticed a strong early start, then a slight drop in conference play.

This year, the Lady Longhorns started slowly with non-conference losses against elite teams. You probably wrote off Coach Karen Aston’s team. Well, now it’s time to check back in.

While the men lost by two points at home against West Virginia on Saturday afternoon, the Lady Horns team beat WVU by 10 in Morgantown.

This advanced the Women’s team to 6-0 in Big 12 conference play. According to the Texas athletic department, this is the first time the team has started 6-0 in the Big 12 in program history.

Texas Women’s Basketball Record Linked to UConn?

The big headline from women’s basketball on Saturday was UConn breaking their own record with 91 consecutive victories. Perhaps the Texas Women’s team picked up some of the Huskies’ mojo earlier this season.

The Horns have won 10 in a row overall since losing to UConn in early December. No one likes moral victories, but Texas hanging with the record-setting Lady Huskies for three quarters showed they were a good team.

The Longhorns followed the UConn loss with a home victory against Tennessee and have not looked back.

The team has yet to play Baylor, though, which is the true measuring stick in the Big 12 conference. Save those dates of Monday, February 6 in Waco and Monday, Feb. 20 in Austin.

But, the Horns have started 6-0 with impressive road victories against Iowa State, Kansas, and now a ranked WVU team.

“It was a terrific road win,” said Coach Aston after the game. “This is a really tough place to play. I have to give this game to our bench. They made the real difference in the game.”

Freshman Star Anchoring Offense

Most interesting about the win was Texas did not make a single three-pointer in the game. The team shot 50 percent from the field, though. And, the Lady Horns turned the ball over ten fewer times than the Mountaineers.

Freshman star Joyner Holmes continues to anchor the offensive attack, scoring 15 points in the win. It appears that Holmes, Ariel Atkins, and Brooke McCarty have formed an impressive trio to start conference play.

Up next for the Longhorns is a tough home game against Oklahoma on Tuesday. Then, two more road tests at Texas Tech and TCU. If they want to make it 10-0 to start Big 12 play, West Virginia comes to Austin for a re-match at the end of January.

