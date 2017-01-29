Texas Women Keep Setting Records With Latest Win

The Texas Longhorns Women’s team set another record Sunday night in Austin.

The Texas Women’s Basketball team won 69-54 against the West Virginia Mountaineers to accomplish three big things, including a record January.

(1) The Lady Longhorns advanced to 10-0 in the Big 12 Conference to keep pace with the #2 ranked Baylor Bears.

(2) Texas extended its program record for most Big 12 wins to start the conference season. The Horns have now won 14 in a row overall.

(3) Texas went undefeated in the month of January for the first time in 18 years, according to the Associated Press.

Texas Women’s Basketball Takes Over in Fourth Quarter

Texas held a slim halftime lead, then led by only three points entering the fourth quarter. But, Texas opened up a big lead with big shots from Brooke McCarty, Joyner Holmes, and Ariel Atkins.

Suddenly, Texas’ three-point lead extended to 15 points. Karen Aston’s team went up as many as 19 points before winning by 15.

Freshman sensation Joyner Holmes did not extend her double-double streak, but she still logged a respectful 10 points and 7 rebounds.

The top scorers were McCarty with 15 points and senior center Kelsey Lang with 13 points and 8 rebounds. She also picked up two blocked shots.

Pre-Baylor Week To Follow

Texas (16-4, 10-0) and Baylor (21-1, 10-0) are now one week away from their first matchup this season.

In the coming week, the Lady Longhorns travel to Oklahoma State on Wednesday before playing Kansas State at home on Saturday. Meanwhile, Baylor visits Iowa State and Texas Tech on Wednesday and Saturday, respectively.

If both teams remain undefeated in conference play, it sets up a Top 10 matchup in Waco on Monday, February 6. Texas will truly find out how good they are after starting 10-0 in Big 12 conference play.

