Texas Women Continue Record Run with Eyes on Baylor

Texas Women’s Basketball team continues record Big 12 streak

The Texas Women’s Basketball team rolled into Lubbock and picked up a decisive 20-point victory over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

The Longhorns won 77-57 to advance their Big 12 conference record to 8-0. Coach Karen Aston’s team has now won 12 in a row since losing to UConn in December.

Last Saturday, the Horns set a program record with a 6-0 start in the Big 12. The streak continued this week with victories over Oklahoma and Tech.

Against Tech, the Longhorns built an early lead and never looked back. The Lady Horns were up eight at the end of the first quarter, 16 at halftime, and 20 at the end of the third.

Joyner Holmes Continues Breakout Performance

Freshman star Joyner Holmes continued her domination in Big 12 play. Holmes recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds in the victory over Tech.

Earlier in the week against Oklahoma, Holmes recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Overall, Holmes should be considered for Big 12 Player of the Week after recording back-to-back double-doubles against tough competition.

Texas Women’s Basketball Building to Baylor Showdown

After Saturday’s win, Texas remained tied with #2 Baylor for first place in the Big 12. Baylor is also 8-0 after narrowly beating West Virginia.

Texas has four key games before meeting Baylor for the first time in early February. The Longhorns have road games against TCU and Oklahoma State mixed with home games against West Virginia and Kansas State.

It will be interesting to see if both Texas and Baylor stay unbeaten before meeting on February 6 in Waco. The return date is Feb. 20 in Austin. At this rate, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them meet a third time in the Big 12 tournament.

