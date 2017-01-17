Texas State holds off late Troy run, wins 75-71 (Jan 16, 2017)

TROY, Ala. (AP) Kavin Gilder-Tilbury led five Texas State players in double-figures with 17 points and the Bobcats held off Troy to earn a 75-71 win on Monday night.

Nijal Pearson scored 15 points, Bobby Conley had 13, and Immanuel King and Ojai Black each chipped in 12 for the Bobcats (10-7, 3-2 Sun Belt), who have won five of seven.

Wesley Person drilled a 3-pointer which gave Troy a 34-33 lead with 14:55 left, but Conley immediately answered with a 3 of his own which gave Texas State a lead which it held the rest of the way.

Maxwell Starwood’s free throw gave the Bobcats a game-high 12 point lead (50-38) with 9:36 left. The Trojans (10-9, 2-3) made a late comeback bid, getting to within four with 16 seconds left, but two free throws from Black sealed it.

Devon Walker and Jordon Varnado each scored 14 points for Troy.