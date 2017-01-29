Texas State beats Coastal Carolina 52-50 on Pearson’s shot (Jan 28, 2017)

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) Kavin Gilder-Tilbury scored 18 points and Nijal Pearson’s basket with 17 seconds remaining lifted Texas State past Coastal Carolina 52-50 on Saturday.

Colton Ray-St Cyr missed a short shot with three seconds left after the Chanticleers called timeout to set up a play.

Pearson’s 3-pointer and a pair of free throws by Bobby Conley gave the Bobcats a 48-47 lead with 3:58 to go. Demario Beck responded with a layup to give Coastal Carolina the lead. Gilder-Tilbury’s jumper made for a 50-49 Texas State lead and Shivaughn Wiggins tied it at 50 making 1 of 2 free throws.

Texas State (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) got nine points each from Pearson and Ojai Black, who was perfect shooting with four field goals and a free throw.

Elijah Wilson led Coastal Carolina (9-12, 4-4) with 16 points, Beck had 12 and Wiggins finished with 10. The two teams combined to shoot 38 for 106 (36 percent) from the floor.