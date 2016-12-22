Texas-San Antonio holds on late to beat Utah Valley (Dec 21, 2016)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) Giovanni De Nicolao scored 14 points and Texas-San Antonio remained perfect at home with a 66-60 win over Utah Valley on Wednesday night.

The Roadrunners (4-8) have won all four of their home games and lost all eight on the road.

Gino Littles and Jeff Beverly each added 11 points for UTSA.

Both teams struggled from the field, with the Roadrunners holding a slight 35.4 to 31.7 percent advantage.

Zach Nelson led the Wolverines (5-6) with 14 points, while Jordan Poydras added 12.

Texas-San Antonio led 34-21 at the half, but a 21-9 scoring stretch for Utah Valley cut the Roadrunners advantage to 43-42 with 10:03 left. UTSA responded by reeling off 12 of the next 15 points, capped by a De Nicolao 3, for a 10-point lead.

The Wolverines managed to get to within three, 60-57, in the final two minutes, but couldn’t get over the hump.