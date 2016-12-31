Texas Rio Grande Valley pulls away from Texas A&M-Kingsville (Dec 31, 2016)

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) Antonio Green hit 5 3-pointers and scored 21 points off the bench as Texas-Rio Grande Valley closed out non-conference play with a 96-78 win over Division II Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman added 20 points and Nick Dixon finished with 14 for the Vaqueros (8-9), who shot 54.4 percent and hit 11 3-pointers while limiting the Javelinas to just three.

Robert Stevenson hit all six of his field goal attempts to finish with 14 points for Texas A&M-Kingsville. Derrick Byrd finished with 12 and Caelan Neal added 11 for the Javelinas.

The Vaqueros led by just three at the half but took a double-digit lead, 54-42, on a Dan Kimasa 3 with 14:54 left. Texas A&M-Kingsville never got back to within 10-points. A Moe McDonald layup pushed the lead past 20 as part of a 12-0 UT-Rio Grande Valley run which put the game away.