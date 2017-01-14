Texas Basketball vs. West Virginia Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Saturday afternoon’s game between Texas basketball and West Virginia online.

On Saturday afternoon, Texas basketball will go back to the hardwood to face West Virginia at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX. This will be each team’s 17th game of the 2016-17 season.

Texas has a few storylines coming into this game, mostly notably involving their leading scorer Tevin Mack. The school suspended the sophomore guard for a violation of team rules. Without him, that is 14.8 points per game that the rest of the roster has to make up, something that will be no easy task for the struggling Longhorns.

Who picks up the slack remains to be seen. As James Caldwell broke down on here, head coach Shaka Smart could look for the hot hand when trying to find a replacement for Mack. This could come from additional time for Kerwin Roach or Andrew Jones.

Even before the Mack suspension, the Texas basketball team has struggled. They are coming into this West Virginia game at 7-9, having recently lost to TCU, 64-61. This dropped UT to 7-9 and near the bottom of the Big 12 conference. Only Oklahoma and Oklahoma State trail them in conference play.

A win for Texas would send them in the right direction and give a sense of hope after having lost Mack for an indefinite period of time. It will require others stepping up with taking on more minutes or even starting.

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s college basketball game between Texas and West Virginia online. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Austin, TX

Venue: Frank Erwin Center

TV Info: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Can Texas get back on the right track on Saturday afternoon?

