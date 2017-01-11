Texas Basketball vs. TCU Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Wednesday night’s game for Texas basketball against TCU online.

Texas basketball will be back in action on Wednesday night with a Big 12 matchup against TCU. They are coming off a loss on Saturday to Iowa State and will look to get back to .500 at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX.

The 2016-17 season has mostly been a struggle for the Longhorns, who have not been able to close out games and continue to be left without a true point guard. This has led them to a 7-8 record, including losing three of their past four games to Kent State, Kansas State, and Iowa State. All of these defeats came by nine points or less too.

The ISU game saw the Texas offense break out with 52 percent shooting and made half of their three-pointers (eight for 16). However, free throws did them in yet again by making just eight of 16 free throws. Jarrett Allen also turned the ball over seven times and the team did so a total of 19 times.

Kerwin Roach Jr. continues to be used in a point guard role, but he is better suited as an undersized two-guard. He has 14 assists over the past three games, which is an improvement. But the team is still missing someone to be the leader at this spot. Given that we are around halfway into the season, this may not be found until 2017-18. This is unless Roach takes another step in being the answer to the position problem. Could he continue to show signs against the Cyclones?

With this in mind, here is a look at how to watch Wednesday’s game between Texas basketball and TCU online. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Wednesday, January 11

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Austin, TX

Venue: Frank Erwin Center

TV Info: Longhorn Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

