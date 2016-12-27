Texas Basketball vs. Kent State: Live Stream, Start Time, Odds

A look at how to watch Tuesday night’s game between Texas and Kent State online.

On Tuesday, Texas will play their second-to-last game of 2016 against Kent State. This will be a home game for the Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, TX.

The Kent State game is Texas’ final one before they enter Big 12 conference play. The first will see them face Kansas State on Friday, December 30, and then Oklahoma State on January 4. These first two matchups will be an opportunity to rebound from what has been a rough start to the season. Heading into Tuesday night, the Burnt Orange are just 6-5 in their nonconference play (6-5 overall). This includes losses to Colorado, Arkansas, and Michigan. Can they improve to 7-5 with a win over the Flashes?

The most recent game saw Texas rebound with a strong shooting performance. This included a perfect free throw percentage, hitting 53.7 percent of their shots from the field, and 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. Tevin Mack, who has arguably been the team’s best player, led the way with 18 points. Andrew Jones also had 16 points, six assists, and five rebounds in the 96-60 win over UAB.

According to ESPN, Texas is a 14-point favorite (-14) in this game with an over/under of 143 points. Despite the perceived different in talent, it’s a big margin for the Longhorns given their up and down 2016-17 season.

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Tuesday night’s game between Texas and Kent State. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Tuesday, December 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Austin, TX

Venue: Frank Erwin Special Events Center,

TV Info: ESPNU

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This will be another must-win game for Texas, they continue to need the momentum heading into Big 12 play. Will they be able to pull off the victory on Tuesday?

