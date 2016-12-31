Texas Basketball vs. Kansas State: Reactions, Score, Recap

Things didn’t exactly go in a positive direction for Texas basketball, as they lost to Kansas State in their Big 12 opener.

Heading into Big 12 conference play, this looked like Texas basketball’s time to shine after going 6-6 in nonconference play, falling well below expectations. Poor shooting and a lack of a true point guard hurt the Longhorns along the way. Against stiffer competition, though, Friday night’s game against Kansas State may have been the time to see what they have.

Kansas State Wildcats 65 Texas Longhorns 62

Texas ended up keeping the game close against the Wildcats, only being down by three at the half. They then kept the scoring equal at 33-33 in the second half. That wouldn’t be enough, though, as Kansas State walked out of Manhattan with the 65-62 win.

On this night, UT shot 46 percent, among their best total of the 2016-17 season. However, once again, free throws hurt. They shot just 12 of them and missed five, leading to a 58.3 percent mark from the line. This is in comparison to Kansas State, who shot 33 free throws and made 26 of them, well over one-third of their points. Four of their five players to go to the line had at least six attempts.

Despite the loss, Jarrett Allen led the Texas in both points (14) and rebounds (13), the latter of which was a game-high. Shaquille Cleare also had 10 points and four rebounds.

As for Kansas State, they received a standout performance from Dean Wade, who put up 18 points on seven of 10 shooting. Wesley Iwundu put up a steady 17 points and seven rebounds as well in the win.

Three Stars

Jarrett Allen, Texas – A double-double would lead the way for Texas basketball in their loss on Friday night.

Dean Wade, Kansas State – 18 points from Wade put the Wildcats on top.

Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State – The noted 17 points and seven rebounds from Iwundu were also a major reason for this victory.

What’s Next for Texas Basketball?

On January 4, Texas will head back home to play Oklahoma State. This game will take place at 8:00 p.m. ET.

