Texas Basketball vs. Kansas State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A look at how to watch Friday night’s college basketball game between Texas basketball and Kansas State.

On Friday night, the Texas basketball team will hit the hardwood one last time in 2016. This will be against Kansas State in the first Big 12 conference game of the season. These schools had previously played 12 nonconference matchups before heading into December 30. This game will take place at the Fred Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, KS.

Texas recently went down to Kent State, 63-58 in one of the team’s most surprising results of the early season. This marked the Longhorns’ sixth loss to drop them to 6-6 and at the very bottom of the Big 12, heading into conference play.

Three-point shooting did Texas in throughout this game. They shot just 2 for 16 from beyond the arc, which makes for 11 percent. In total, they shot just 36.2 percent from the field. Jarrett Allen had somewhat of a standout game with 17 points and 10 rebounds, but there wasn’t enough production from everyone else to result in the victory.

Kansas State has been on a roll to begin the season. They are 11-1 and a perfect 7-0 at home. The only blemish came against Maryland in a one-point loss during the fall.

For the game against Texas, ESPN has the Wildcats listed as nine-point (-9) favorites. Will they be able to cover the spread?

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch this Big 12 game between Texas basketball and Kansas State online. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Friday, December 30

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Manhattan, KS

Venue: Fred Bramlage Coliseum

TV Info: ESPN News

Live Stream: WatchESPN

This game will be Texas’ chance to get back on track, despite this potentially being their toughest opponent of the season so far. Can they get above .500?

