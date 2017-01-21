Texas Basketball vs. Kansas Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Saturday afternoon’s game between Texas Basketball and Kansas online.

On Saturday afternoon, Texas Basketball will head to Lawrence, KS to face the Kansas Jayhawks at the Allen Fieldhouse. The Longhorns are heading into this game at 7-11 after losing four consecutive games.

It’s been a struggle for Shaka Smart and Texas, as they haven’t won a game since January 4 against Oklahoma State. Since then, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia, and Baylor have defeated them by 10 or fewer points. This also marked the sixth loss in the past seven games.

The most recent game, which came against Baylor, had been the second one without leading scorer Tevin Mack. So far, this has seen Shaquille Cleare step up into a more prominent role by playing 33 and 25 minutes, respectively, over the past two games. This has seen him total 26 points and 10 rebounds to provide steady production from the forward position.

Kansas will provide yet another difficult task for Texas, however. They’re the No. 2 team in the nation and haven’t lost a game since the opener in November against Indiana. They have NBA-caliber talents like Frank Mason III and Josh Jackson, both of whom lead the team in scoring and rebounding. Devonte’ Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk have been quality presences for Texas as well.

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Saturday’s game between Texas Basketball and Kansas online. This includes the live stream, TV info, start time, and more.

Date: Saturday, January 21

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lawrence, KS

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All Access

Texas will look for a way to get their eighth win of the season on the road. Can they step up to the challenge of playing Kansas?

