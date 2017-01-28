Texas Basketball vs. Georgia Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Saturday afternoon’s game between Texas Basketball and Georgia online.

Texas Basketball will head back to the court on Saturday afternoon to play Georgia in a nonconference matchup, their first since Big 12 play began at the end of December. This will be played at the Stageman Coliseum in Athens, GA.

After losing eight of their past 10 games, Texas broke their skid by narrowly defeating Oklahoma, 84-83. They broke out from the three-point line with 10 made on 23 shots for a 43.5 percent mark. Eric Davis Jr. led the way with five made three’s and finished with 18 points.

Kerwin Roach Jr. broke out in a big way in the assist column for Texas, giving them the point guard production they’ve been craving all season. He had 11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and even contributed three steals.

The high point man would be Shaquille Cleare who had 23 points and eight rebounds on 10 for 14 shooting. He has been productive in a more active role for the Longhorns since leading scorer Tevin Mack would be suspended indefinitely. This includes double-digit points in each of the past four games.

Heading into the Georgia game, the Bulldogs are 12-8, but have lost two straight games. Alabama blew them out, 80-60. Texas A&M also edged them out, 63-62.

Georgia’s top player has been Yante Maten. He is putting up nearly 20 points per game, almost eight rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and shooting 53 percent from the field. Maten and J.J. Frazier are the two players that carry this team, so can Texas contain them on Saturday?

Details on how to watch this game between Texas Basketball and Georgia can be seen below. This includes the start time, TV info, live stream, and more.

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Athens, GA

Venue: Freeman Coliseum

TV Info: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Will Texas be able to follow up on the Oklahoma game?

