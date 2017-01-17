Texas Basketball vs. Baylor Live Stream: Watch Online

A look at how to watch Tuesday night’s game between Texas basketball and Baylor online.

On Tuesday night, Texas basketball will return for a game against Baylor. This will take place at the Ferrell Center in Waco, TX, the home court of the Bears.

Texas is coming off another loss. This time, it was against West Virginia, 74-72. This saw the Longhorns have four double-digit scorers in the defeat. Jarrett Allen led the way with 19 points and seven rebounds. He also missed just one shot from the field and hit seven of eight free throws. Andrew Jones also had 17 points off the bench, playing 28 of the 36 total minutes that bench players racked up.

All of this came in the absence of Tevin Mack, the team’s leading scorer. Texas recently suspended him indefinitely for a violation of team rules. His role somewhat got filled by Shaquille Cleare, who had 12 points on six of nine shooting as the team still totaled over 70 points. It wouldn’t be enough, though, as WVU edged them out by two points. This dropped UT to a 7-10 record with their season steadily spiraling downward.

Things won’t be easier against Baylor, the No. 6-ranked team in the nation. Can Texas find a way to knock them off?

With this in mind, here’s a look at how to watch Tuesday’s game between Baylor and Texas basketball online. This includes the start time, live stream, TV info, and more.

Date: Tuesday, January 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Waco, TX

Venue: Ferrell Center

TV Info: ESPN2

Live Stream: WatchESPN

What could happen when Texas takes the court for this upcoming game?

