Texas Basketball: USF’s Jahmal McMurray Targets School for Transfer

South Florida point guard Jahmal McMurray may be looking to transfer to the Texas Longhorns, among other schools after leaving the Bulls program.

One of the Texas basketball team’s problems has been regarding its point guard position. No one is averaging over 2.9 assists per game and the team is putting up just 12 in their matchups. Kerwin Roach Jr. leads the way with the previously noted number, with Andrew Jones not far behind at 2.6 assists per game. The lack of a point guard is partially a reason why the Longhorns are 6-5.

Could some help be on the way, though?

According to ESPN Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello, South Florida point guard Jahmal McMurray is considering a handful of schools for transfer. Most notably, he’s considering Texas for next season. Arizona State, New Mexico St., St. John’s, Western Kentucky, and UNCW are also up for consideration.

South Florida transfer Jahmal McMurray listed St. John's, Arizona State, Virginia Tech, Texas, New Mexico St., Western Kentucky, UNCW. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) December 23, 2016

McMurray has been productive for the Bulls through two seasons. He put up 15.2 points per game in his freshman year, and upped his scoring averaged to 20. However, USF suspended him for six games this season for an “undisclosed violation.” McMurray returned for three games, but then decided to leave the program.

Texas needs the help at point guard immediately, but this may have to wait until the 2017-18 season. In the meantime, they will have to iron out the kinks at this position with Roach Jr. and Jones trying to lead the offense into 2017. It’s always possible that someone will step up and move this program in a positive direction for the rest of the season. Who could that be, though?

Texas will play Kent State on Tuesday night before heading into conference play on the 30th against Kansas State. They will then face Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and TCU and dive into three consecutive ranked opponents in January.

This article originally appeared on