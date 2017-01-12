Texas Basketball: Tevin Mack Suspended Indefinitely

Leading scorer Tevin Mack has been suspended from the Texas Basketball team indefinitely.

In what has been a lost season thus far, Texas basketball has seen Tevin Mack as one of the team’s lone bright spots. He improved his scoring average by nearly 10 points, making him the team’s leading scorer through his 15 games played.

However, moving forward, it seems that the Longhorns will be without Mack. The Longhorn Network is reporting that the school has suspended the sophomore guard/forward indefinitely for a violation of team rules. It is not specified what he did to receive this penalty.

Texas sophomore guard/forward and team leading scorer Tevin Mack has been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules. — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 12, 2017

Head coach Shaka Smart also commented on the matter:

Texas coach Shaka Smart: “We have a set of standards that we expect people in our program to adhere to. Tevin has failed to reach them.” — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) January 12, 2017

Mack played during Wednesday night’s game against TCU, which saw him score nine points and pick up nine rebounds in 38 minutes. Texas would lose, 64-61.

In what has already been a down season, losing the leading scorer won’t help the direction of this team for the rest of the season. This means a heavier reliance on players like Jarrett Allen, Kerwin Roach Jr., and Andrew Jones moving forward. These three and others will have to make up the 14.8 points per game that Mack is leaving behind, which won’t be an easy task.

As for the players besides Allen, Roach Jr., and Jones that may see an increased role, Kendal Yancy could be a beneficiary. The senior guard has averaged just 6.2 points on 45 percent shooting, but would bring leadership with a larger part of the rotation and be able to take some of those starting minutes. Eric Davis Jr. could be in line for extra time as well despite shooting just 31 percent from the field.

The fallout from losing Tevin Mack will be seen as Texas basketball takes the court for their upcoming game against West Virginia on Saturday, January 14. Who will step up in place of Mack?

