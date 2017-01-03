Texas Basketball: Kendal Yancy Will Not Play vs. Oklahoma State

Texas basketball guard, Kendal Yancy has been ruled out of Wednesday’s Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State.

The 2016-17 Texas basketball season has been a struggle for the first few months. After starting the season at 3-0, the Longhorns have dropped seven of the last 10 to drop to 6-7. They most recently lost their Big 12 opener against Kansas State, 65-62, on December 30.

On Wednesday, Texas will have their first game of the season against Oklahoma State, which will be played at home. However, according to 247Sports.com (h/t Austin American-Statement), they will be without guard Kendal Yancy, who has been ruled out for this game. He suffered a left ankle injury during the Kansas State game.

Through 13 games, Yancy has averaged 6.2 points per game and 2.3 rebounds on 45 percent shooting from the field. He is in the midst of his senior season with the Burnt Orange.

Texas has a guard-laden roster, so there are options to make up the 18.5 minutes per game that Yancy averages. This could go to sophomore Eric David Jr. or even freshman Jacob Young, who has had limited minutes through the first chunk of the season.

The upcoming game for Texas is a must-win scenario, as a victory would bring them back to the .500 mark. They also need something to go in a positive direction for them after losing to the likes of Kent State and UT-Arlington this season. It has represented a struggle for Shaka Smart’s squad, as the attempt to right the wrongs of what has happened so far.

Texas will play Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and TCU before heading into a tough schedule of three top 10 opponents (West Virginia, Baylor, Kansas). Will they be able to make it out of this stretch with a handful of wins to boost this season?

