Texas A&M Basketball: Turnovers Doom Aggie Hoops vs. Mississippi State

Despite a hot start, turnovers and bad three point shooting doomed the Texas A&M Basketball team against Mississippi State, as the Aggies fell 67-59.

What Happened?

The Aggies started off hot, assisted by a slow start from the Bulldogs, opening the game on a 10-0 run. But as the Bulldogs heated up, the Aggies didn’t. 22 turnovers and 1 of 14 shooting from behind the arc does not make for a winning formula.

On the bright side, the Aggies did own a 38-23 advantage in the rebounding, a 40-22 margin for points in the paint and a 17-5 edge in second-chance points. But when you turn the ball over consistently and allow the other team to score off those turnovers, all of that doesn’t matter as much.

Admon Gilder did not check into the contest until the second half, due to a minor disciplinary issue. Specifics have not been released, but as a result of whatever happened the young man did not start the game as he normally would have. Tonny Trocha-Morelos took his place.

This young Aggie team will have to clean up their act if they want to climb back into the conference race. As things stand today they are 1-4 in SEC play. That’s second worst in the SEC, ahead of Missouri.

Three players finished in double digits, Tyler Davis (16), DJ Hogg (13), and Robert Williams (12).

The freshman Robert Williams also added two more blocked shots to his team leading total of 41. If he can notch a block on Tuesday night, he will tie Bryan Davis‘ block streak at 17 games. That streak dates back to the 2009-2010 season.

What’s Next?

The Aggies will head back to Reed Arena on Tuesday night to face the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip off will be at 6 PM as the boys in maroon and white look to get back in the conference win column.

