Texas A&M Basketball: Three Keys to Beating LSU

After a rough start to conference play the Texas A&M basketball team is in desperate need of a win against LSU on Wednesday night to turn things around.

In 2015 the Aggies finished conference play 13-5, winning eight of their final nine games. They lost the conference title game in overtime to Kentucky. There isn’t much shame in losing to the Wildcats in overtime. Losing to them by 42 in regulation? Well that can put you in dire straights.

The team can’t dig themselves out of an 0-3 conference hole in one night, but a win is a step in the right direction. We take a look at three key things that the Aggies need to do to beat LSU.

Limit Turnovers

The lack of a true point guard on this staff has been made abundantly clear this past week. With no one play to handle the ball consistently the team as a whole has gotten sloppy. In their first three conference games the Aggies have committed 66 turnovers. That’s 35 more turnovers than they’ve forced. This team is above average defensively, but the can’t continue to hand their opponents free possessions and fast break scores.

Get Tyler Davis Going Again

Tyler Davis seemed to be playing his best basketball in the month of December. In games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, South Carolina State, and No. 19 Arizona he scored 25, 22, and 23 points respectively. Scoring isn’t the only way to quantify a player’s value. But Davis needs to be a noticeable play maker for the offense to get clicking.

Let DJ Shoot

While Tyler has been having an off month DJ has been balling. In the Aggies’ road loss to South Carolina Hogg was 7-9 from the three point line. The Aggies haven’t been a superb three point shooting team so far this season, ranking ninth in the SEC in three point shooting percentage. If nobody else is hot, let DJ shoot.

***Stats from ESPN, SECsports***

This article originally appeared on