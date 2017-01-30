Texas A&M Basketball: Is it Time to Adjust Expectations?

Last year’s Texas A&M basketball team won the SEC title. With this year’s team sitting at 10th in the conference, is it time to readjust our expectations?

The Aggies will enter the month of February 11-9 overall with a 3-5 record in the SEC. On their route to the regular season SEC title, the 2015-2016 team finished SEC play with six straight wins and a 13-5 record.

Last year’s team was led by seniors Alex Caruso, Danuel House and Jalen Jones. The 2016 squad is much younger, and even with Robert Williams, struggling to get things in gear.

Directly proceeding their hot streak last year was a four game skid that dropped the team to 7-5 in the conference. They weren’t expected to still be in the hunt last year and they made a run. If they are to reach that 13-5 mark this year they’ll have to run the table, and that includes beating Kentucky and Florida.

With an RPI in the 70s it’s going to take a near Herculean effort to make the NCAA tournament. Losing to West Virginia won’t do them any favors. If the tournament is still in play, the Aggies are going to have to beat both Florida on the road and Kentucky in College Station. The team currently has the No. 26 strength of schedule, but has no RPI top 25 wins. Florida is RPI No. 9 and Kentucky is RPI. No. 8.

Then, they’ll need to win at least a pair of games in the SEC tournament. Hopefully beating one of those teams again in the process. Billy Kennedy’s team has several “good losses”, but without any big wins, they’ll be lucky to make the NIT.

The Aggies found success getting the ball inside to Tyler Davis during their current SEC winning streak. That needs to continue, however the most important contributor might be DJ Hogg. His .368 three point percentage is good, but needs to improve. He is going to be counted on to win games down the stretch. First things first though, he needs to get on the court. Hogg has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

After whatever that was on Saturday, the Aggies return to SEC play at Reed Arena against Vanderbilt. The Commodores have the nation’s number three strength of schedule, but just a 10-11 record which includes losses to Middle Tennessee and Bucknell. The maroon and white need to take things one game at a time. BTHOvandy.

***Stats from 12thMan.com and ESPN***

This article originally appeared on