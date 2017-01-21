Texas A&M Basketball: Georgia is Coming to Town, How to Watch and More

The Texas A&M basketball team will be in full blown desperation mode on Saturday, looking to avoid their sixth SEC loss in seven games.

If last week’s contest against Arkansas was a must win game then this game is all that more important. At 1-5 in SEC play, a respectable conference finish (say 9-9) would still be attainable. A 1-6 start and the year continues to look more and more like a lost cause.

Georgia isn’t Kentucky, but they aren’t a pushover either. The Bulldogs come into this matchup 4-2 in the SEC and fifth in the standings. The Aggies are ahead of just Missouri, the only SEC team without a conference win.

The Bulldog offense is led by a pair of upperclassmen: junior Yante Maten and senior J.J. Frazier. Those two average 19.7 and 16.5 points per game respectively. In 18 contests this season the duo has never failed to score less than 20 points.

When they’re clicking it makes for a long day for their opponents. Maten and Frazier are both threats from three, making shutting them down all that more difficult.

Offense has come at a premium for Texas A&M lately. They’ll need to use Billy Kennedy’s brand of physical defense to create fast break opportunities at the other end of the court. The Aggies rank second in the SEC in blocks per game (5.8).

That total is thanks almost entirely to freshman Robert Williams. Williams has at least one block in every game this season and continues to see increased minutes because of his tremendous defense.

DJ Hogg needs to have a better shooting night than he did against Arkansas. A field goal percentage of .166 is not going to get it done against anyone, regardless of what conference they’re in.

Tip off is at noon Eastern time on ESPN2 and Watchespn. Texas A&M is a three point home favorite. The Aggies are 6-5 at home this season.

