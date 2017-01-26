Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Start SEC Win Streak vs. Ole Miss

The Texas A&M basketball team came out of Oxford winners on Wednesday night vs Ole Miss, 80-76. With DJ Hogg on the bench nursing an injury, Admon Gilder stepped up big time leading the Aggies to their second straight conference win.

Walking into Oxford desperate for a win and lacking sophomore superstar DJ Hogg, the Aggies had a tall task ahead of them. They stepped up to the challenge. As the game began to trend in the Rebels direction in the final minutes, the Aggies found a way to finish strong, coming out the victors in the last seconds.

What Went Right

Absent with a minor left foot injury was DJ Hogg, who averages about 13 points a game. Someone was going to have to step up and fill that void. Wednesday night, that was sophomore Admon Gilder.

Admon notched what could be considered the best game of his young career. He played all 40 minutes for the second straight game. The result? A career-best 22 points on 6-of-11 shooting with a 4-of-6 mark from beyond the 3-point arc. Gilder also tied his personal best with 7 rebounds and 7 assists. To say he stepped up in DJ’s absence is an understatement.

Robert Williams put on a show Wednesday night. The freshman used every bit of his 7 foot 5 inch wingspan in the win, notching his fifth double double with 14 rebounds and 15 points on the night. Robert’s consecutive games with a block is now at 19 games, one short of the all time Texas A&M record.

He did get in some foul trouble late in the game which had every Aggie fan on the edge of their seat. Overall it was a wonderful, dunk-filled, basket bending performance for the 6 foot 9 inch tall freshman.

Tyler Davis continued to be dominant on the floor, especially in the paint. Davis finished with 20 points, reaching that milestone for the fourth time in his career. Most importantly, Davis drained two free throws within the final minute that put the Aggies up for good.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos also notched a significant amount of playing time on Wednesday night, finishing with 9 points in 36 minutes.

The Aggies still had 15 turnovers on the night, although they forced 13 Ole Miss turnovers to match that.

What’s Next

The Aggies will travel to No. 18 West Virginia for the SEC vs Big 12 Challenge on Saturday morning. Tip off will be at 11 AM Central Time. WVU is coming off a huge win (85-69) vs historic NCAA powerhouse Kansas. Tyler Davis and company will have their hands full with the Mountaineers. A win here would be a huge resume booster for the Aggies.

