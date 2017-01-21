Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Rally Late to Upset Georgia

The Texas A&M basketball team used a 10-0 run in the last 2:09 to clinch a must needed win over Georgia Bulldogs at Reed Arena on Saturday.

Aggie basketball hosted the Georgia Bulldogs in Reed Arena and came away with a thrilling 63-62 win in front of 8,023 of their biggest fans. The team wiped out a 13-point second-half deficit bringing their overall record to 10-8, 2-5 SEC. Clock malfunction or not, the Ags needed this win to give them a fighting chance of making the NCAA Tournament.

The win comes after upsetting losses to Mississippi State and Arkansas. However, it also moves the squad to 12th in overall SEC standings – a good number if you’re an Aggie. But, not a good number if you’re trying to clinch an NCAA bid.

With 5.6 seconds remaining in the game and Georgia with the basketball the clock froze in the middle of a Bulldog possession. Play continued until the Bulldogs drew a foul inside. It was only then that the officials noticed the clock stoppage and went back to review the possession. Officials determined that the clock would have expired prior to the foul. The game was over and the Aggies had won.

Three notable aspects of the game that went right for the Aggies are:

Strong Starting Lineup

Texas A&M’s starting five had a combined 54 points, 29 rebounds and 12 assists. This group of ballers seemed to flow well together. After experimenting with starters, Coach Billy Kennedy has found a ball club that can execute and pull off a win.

Forced Turnovers

The Aggies forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over 17 times while taking better care of the ball only committing 11.

“They kept putting [the ball] in the corner,” DJ Hogg said. “That’s where we trap. They didn’t handle the pressure very well. They pretty much gave it to us.”

This pressure is the same pressure they forced on Arkansas having similar results, but falling short of the win over the Razorbacks. This makes two games in a row where their opponents have committed more turnovers than the Aggies.

Need I say more? The duo of aggies led the team in all stat columns. Williams chipped in 18 points and 12 rebounds and was very instrumental in the comeback scoring 7 in the last minutes of the game. Williams also extended his “block a game” streak to 18 games, two shy of the school record. Hogg chipped in 16 points and 6 rebounds and hit two clutch threes that changed the momentum swing of the game.

Up Next…

The Aggies will take any win any way they can, with or without controversy. Their next two games are on the road against Ole Miss and then against No. 8 West Virginia. After losing four of the first five SEC games, this was a huge victory

***Stats from ESPN***

