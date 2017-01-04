Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Outplayed by Kentucky

Texas A&M was outplayed in all aspects of the game at Rupp Arena vs Kentucky, losing by a final score 100-58. This was the largest defeat in the Billy Kennedy era at Texas A&M as the Aggies fell to 0-2 in SEC play, 8-5 overall.

As far as ugly and forgettable games go this one was definitely up there. The Aggies fell behind early and stayed there; severely outplayed in every aspect of the game. The deficit continued to grow and was soon out of hand in a game that seemed all but over by halftime.

What Happened?

The biggest problem for the Aggies was turnovers, 25 of them to be exact. This is the highest amount of turnovers in the Billy Kennedy era at Texas A&M. To make matters worse, the Aggies could not stop the points that came from those turnovers.

The Wildcats became the first Aggie opponent to reach the century mark since Baylor scored 116 in a five-overtime game on Jan. 23, 2008. Not exactly ideal for a game that for the first time in the last four meetings did not go to overtime.

Coach Kennedy changed up the starting five, opting for Chris Collins and Tavario Miller in place of Tonny Trocha-Morelos and JC Hampton. The new starting five did not fair to well, the new additions combining for a total of 8 points on the night.

Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each finished with 13 points on the night. Rookie Robert Williams added four blocked shots to his total of 33 on the season. It just wasn’t enough.

What’s Next?

The Aggies will head to South Carolina on 1/7 to take on the Gamecocks. After that, they will head home to Reed Arena to face LSU on 1/11. The Aggies need to find a way to win these if they want to keep their NCAA tournament chances alive.

***Stats from ESPN***

