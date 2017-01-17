Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Looking to Rebound Against Hogs

The Texas A&M basketball team is in desperate need of a win after falling on the road to Mississippi State. They are now 1-4 in SEC play.

In 2016 the Aggies hoisted the conference crown, edging out the Kentucky Wildcats in the regular season. That Texas A&M team had five conference losses going into the SEC tournament.

After falling to Kentucky in overtime in the championship game, that number rose to six. After five conference games this season, the Aggies have already tallied four losses.

If the Aggies are going to stay relevant in the SEC, let alone in the nation, they need a victory against Arkansas on Tuesday. In last year’s meeting the Hogs walked away with a 81-75 victory at home.

Texas A&M will host the Razorbacks this go round. Arkansas noted via Twitter earlier this week that the Hogs are undefeated against teams from the state of Texas this season. They defeated the University of Texas in Houston earlier this year and have wins against UT-Arlington, Stephen F. Austin, Houston, and Sam Houston State. The Aggies look to be the best Texas team they’ve faced yet, but it’s not by a wide margin.

Arkansas doesn’t have one true scorer that scares you, but they do have a handful of guys who can break out at any time. Four Hogs are averaging double digit points this year: Dusty Hannahs (14.2), Daryl Macon (13.9), Moses Kingsley (11.6), and Jaylen Barford (10.4).

Of those four, senior forward Moses Kingsley will be the toughest challenge for the Aggies. At 6’10”, Kingsley’s interior presence proved to be a challenge when these two teams met up last season. He grabbed 11 boards while scoring 18 points in what was one of his 16 double doubles of the season. The Aggies should be able to throw Tyler Davis and Robert Williams at him. Hopefully that will be enough.

How do the Aggies Win?

Texas A&M has struggles have come primarily on offense this year, averaging just 73.4 points per game. That’s almost 10 points fewer that Arkansas who averages 82.2 points per game. Fortunately for the Aggies, the Razorbacks rank 219th in the nation in scoring defense.

The Aggies have had four different players lead the team in scoring over the most recent four contests. There’s no telling who, if anyone, will step up on Tuesday.

Tyler Davis reemerged against Mississippi State, leading the team in scoring for the first time since December 17 against Arizona. DJ Hogg continues to be a spark plug for the A&M offense. If he shoots the ball well, the Aggies should be in the driver’s seat en route to their second conference victory this season.

***Stats from ESPN, 12thMan.com, SECsports, and NCAA***

This article originally appeared on