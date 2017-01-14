Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Hit the Road to Take on Mississippi State

The Texas A&M basketball team is fresh off their first conference win of the season. Can they make it two in a row with a win in Starkville?

In a blowout victory against LSU the Aggies reminded all of us just what was possible. Texas A&M shot 56.7 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line. If they can replicate those numbers on Saturday they’ll earn their first two game winning streak of conference play.

Last year it was the Aggies that came out on top, edging the other maroon SEC team 61-60. Admon Gilder knocked down a pair of late free throws to put the Aggies in front for good.

Mississippi State is 2-1 in SEC play this season and carries an 11-4 record into their game with the Aggies. They too thumped LSU and are fresh off a road victory over Arkansas. They’ll be having a black out day against the Aggies.

The Bulldogs are led by guard Quinndary Weatherspoon. The sophomore averages 18.2 points per game with a scalding .460 percent rate from three point range.

On the inside Mississippi State leans on Owensboro, Kentucky native Aric Holman. Holman, a 6’10′” forward, registered a double double against Arkansas on Tuesday.

Outside of of Holman, the Bulldogs don’t have much presence inside. They rank 12th in the SEC in rebounds per game, while the Aggies rank fourth. With Tyler Davis and Robert Williams inside, the Aggies should be able to have their way in the paint.

After the rough start, the Aggies could use another win. Fans are patient, but after a conference championship the expectations have drifted higher and higher.

The Aggies return to Humphrey Coliseum for the second year in a row. The game tips off at 12 PM Central Time and will be televised on CBS.

***Stats from ESPN, Sports Reference***

This article originally appeared on