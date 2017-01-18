Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Continue Conference Skid, Lose to Arkansas

Things are getting worse before they get better for the Texas A&M basketball team, which dropped another conference home game to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Tuesday.

On a night when offense was lacking, Tyler Davis took only five shots. For some reason, the offense seemed to rely on outside shooting. With an off night from DJ Hogg, that was a recipe for disaster.

In spite of their struggles, the team held a 56-50 lead with just under seven minutes remaining in the second half. Then came one of the Aggies’ all-too-routine scoring droughts. The next Texas A&M point came at the 56 second mark on a Hogg free throw. Arkansas had used an 11-0 run to take the lead and they didn’t give it back.

The quiet offensive showing marked the second straight game in which the team failed to top 60 points. A big contributor was near total failure from beyond the arc. Texas A&M took 20 three point shots and converted on six – a 30 percent mark.

The turnover problem that had plagued the team lately was a small bright spot. After going three games with 20 turnovers or more, the Aggies were able to protect the ball for the most part against the Razorbacks. Having 12 turnovers isn’t a rousing success, but it was a much needed improvement.

Also on the positive side was Robert Williams, who came within one point of another double-double. The freshman sensation had 10 rebounds, 9 points and picked up two blocks – extending his block streak to 17 games. At this point the Williams streak is becoming more interesting to watch than the performance of the team.

Coming up next

Texas A&M hosts a 12-6 Georgia team on Saturday fresh off a home win over Vanderbilt. If the loss to Arkansas wasn’t the nail in the coffin for Texas A&M’s tournament hopes, they’d best turn things around against the Bulldogs.

