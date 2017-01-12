Texas A&M Basketball: Aggies Collect First Conference Win vs LSU in 92-62 Victory

After three straight disappointing losses to open conference play, the Texas A&M basketball team finally got into the win column with a dominant performance against LSU, 92-62.

The last three conference contests have resulted in three disappointing losses for the Aggies. They were sloppy and full of turnovers. It was extremely discouraging to see from a team defending a conference title.

However, a dominant performance vs. LSU at home may have been just what the doctor ordered to set a fire underneath the Aggies.

A Different, More Dominant Team

It was almost as if we were watching a completely different team than the one downed by Kentucky less a week ago, a contest in which the Aggies lost by 42.

As a team, the Aggies blocked 11 total shots. This was the most since a total of 12 vs Mississippi Valley State in November of 2013. The boys set season highs in field goals (34), field goal percentage (56.7 percent), assists (24) and blocks (11).

The Aggies also matched their highest point output in an SEC game at 92, finishing with five players in double digits and three right on the cusp of that mark.

They did commit 15 turnovers on the night, but that is a breath of fresh air from the 25 committed in each of the last two contests.

Individual Highlights

Sophomore Chris Collins had a career night, setting career highs in points (12), assists (8), rebounds (4) and 3-point field goals (2). He fell one short of tying DJ Hogg‘s team high assist total, 9 against A&M Corpus earlier this season.

Rookie Robert Williams continued on his tear, notching 12 points as well as 4 blocked shots. Young No. 44 leads the team with 39 total blocks this season. DJ Hogg and Tonny Trocha-Morelos each contributed three blocked shots to round out the team’s dominant 11 block night.

While this was a far cry from Hogg’s 25 point night against South Carolina, the sophomore contributed 10 points along with his 3 blocks in what Coach Billy Kennedy called one of his most well rounded performances of the season.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos put in his fair share of work, contributing 14 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in addition to his 3 blocked shots.

Admon Gilder joined in the double digit point club with 14 points to his name. Tyler Davis contributed 8. JC Hampton and Tavario Miller each added 9 of their own.

What’s Next?

Earlier this week, DJ Hogg said that the best way to combat a 0-3 start in league play was to go on a 15 game win streak to finish it. The Aggies will have a chance to continue toward that as they travel to Mississippi State on Saturday 1/14. That game will tip off at noon on CBS.

