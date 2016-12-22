Texas A&M Basketball: Aggie Hoops Cruise Past Saint Francis

In their last game before heading into conference play, the Texas A&M basketball team cruised past Saint Francis, 81-58, at home.

The Aggies opened up a double digit lead early and kept their distance in a dominating win over the Red Flash of Saint Francis University. Thanks in large part to shooting 52.6 percent from three, the team was able to keep a comfortable lead throughout the game.

Saint Francis had two players reach double digits: Josh Nebo and Keith Braxton. The Aggies had five players record at least ten points.

Individual Highlights

Freshman Robert Williams continued to impress off the bench for the Aggies. He extended his blocked shot streak to 11 straight games, finishing with four total blocks on the night. He notched his second career double-double, with 10 points and 10 rebounds on the night.

DJ Hogg matched his career high in three pointers, finishing 5 of 7 on the night with 15 total points. He also matched his career block total with three on the night.

Tyler Davis continued to be dominant on the floor, finishing with 14 points of his own. Admon Gilder and JC Hampton rounded out the double digit scorers with 10 points.

Tonny Trocha-Morelos and Tavario Miller finished with 9 points each, just outside the double digit mark.

What Now?

The Aggies will officially begin the defense of their conference title on December 29 against Tennessee. Tip off will be at 6:00pm on the SEC Network, live from Reed Arena.

