Texas A&M Basketball: Acie Law Recognized as 2017 SEC Basketball Legend

Texas A&M basketball legend Acie Law IV to be recognized in March as an SEC basketball legend for his tremendous Aggie career.

Every year during the SEC tournament each of the 14 schools recognize a basketball legend. Last year Carroll Broussard was the Aggie honoree. This season Acie Law IV has earned the honor of being declared an SEC Legend.

Like Broussard, and all other Aggies nominated so far, Law never played in the Southeastern Conference. Law was a member of the early 2000’s Big XII teams coached by Billy Gillispie.

In four years at Texas A&M the 6’3″ guard etched his name into Aggie history. As a freshman Law averaged 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. By his final season in maroon and white he averaged 18.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

Law would go on to be drafted 11th overall by the Atlanta Hawks. He played four seasons in the NBA before finishing his professional career in Europe.

Law is most famous for ‘The Shot’. A thrilling, last second bucket to defeat a Texas team led by Kevin Durant. The Aggies would finish that season 27-7, second in the Big XII. Texas A&M earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and defeated Pennsylvania and Louisville before falling to No. 2 seed Memphis 65-64 in the Sweet 16.

2017 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends:

ALABAMA – George Linn, Forward/Guard, 1953-56

ARKANSAS – Oliver Miller, Center, 1988-92

AUBURN – Marquis Daniels, Guard/Forward, 1999-03

GEORGIA – Jimmy Pitts, Guard, 1962-65

KENTUCKY – Keith Bogans, Guard, 2000-03

LSU – Tasmin Mitchell, Forward, 2005-10

OLE MISS – Jason Harrison, Guard, 1999-02

MISSOURI – Jon Sundvold, Guard, 1980-83

TENNESSEE – Ron Slay, Forward, 1999-03

TEXAS A&M – Acie Law IV, Guard, 2003-07

VANDERBILT – Barry Booker, Guard, 1986-89

The Aggies are going to need some of Law’s magic in the SEC tournament this year. The field is not set, but as things stand right now Texas A&M would be the 12th seed. Still, there’s a lot of basketball still to be played. No matter the outcome, it will be nice to see Acie Law take the court one more time.

