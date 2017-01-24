Tevin Mack Not Returning to Texas Basketball Anytime Soon

Tevin Mack, the leading scorer for Texas Basketball, will not be returning to the court for the Longhorns anytime soon.

Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Shaka Smart said Tuesday that Mack is still suspended indefinitely and “nothing has changed.” Smart added that Mack is “not playing” with the team.

Coach Smart was asked if the team is better off without Mack as they try to rebuild in a positive manner. Smart thought over the question, then chose his words carefully.

“It’s my job as the head coach to always do the right thing for our program and for the guys within our program. The guys that we have out there playing – that’s who we need to have in the game,” Smart said.

“Tevin is a very talented player. He’s got a lot going for him, but right now the guys that are wearing a Texas uniform are the guys that need to be wearing a Texas uniform.”

Tevin Mack Gives Way to Andrew Jones?

Shaka Smart spent the majority of his press conference talking about Texas’ big win over the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday. Smart praised his young team for coming together and not giving up hope despite it looking like the game was going to slip away. This set the stage for freshman star Andrew Jones’s heroic three-pointer to win the game.

Tevin Mack likely would have taken that shot if he were still on the roster. After all, Mack was visibly frustrated when he did not get the final shot in Texas’ shocking home loss to TCU earlier this month. Mack was suspended the next day and he has not seen game action since then.

Smart has been waiting for someone on his young roster to step up. Mack was that guy in the first half of the season. Now, it seems the combination of Andrew Jones, Jarrett Allen, Shaq Cleare, and a guard having a good night will lead the Horns in the second half of the season.

Whether or not Tevin Mack factors into the rest of the basketball season remains to be seen. But, Coach Smart is content with his roster as Texas looks to build on their big win over Oklahoma.

