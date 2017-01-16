Teshaun Hightower gives his commitment to Georgia Basketball

The 2018 Georgia basketball recruiting class got a huge boost Tuesday with the addition of Teshaun Hightower.

Georgia Basketball has landed the commitment from unranked Teshaun Hightower, a 6’4 180lb combo guard coming out of

Thank you lord ????????????????????????‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/0Tn8QdHpmj — Teshaun Hightower (@TeshaunTh) January 16, 2017

My Thoughts:

The Hoop Dawgs have added another quality scorer to their bench with the pick up of Hightower. He will have a great chance to make an impact in games when he arrives next season, but I do not believe he will push Tyree Crump for a starting spot. Hightower is a great scorer already at the high school level, able to score from well behind the arc. He also has very good handles when it comes to his dribbling, he keeps his eyes up while dribbling up court. And he looks natural when attacking the paint.

I don’t project Teshaun to be a starter at any point during his Hoop Dawg career, but I think he will be a great first man off the bench for Georgia. And he will be the primary scoring threat for Georgia on the bench. He could very well end up the starter after Crump leaves school, but it would be hard to push for his spot, since Crump will already have a year under his belt.

