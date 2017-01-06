Tennessee Tech stops Austin Peay 76-67 as Jugovic scores 17 (Jan 05, 2017)

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Aleksa Jugovic scored 17 points, making 5 of 9 3-point shots, and Tennessee Tech broke away in the final minutes to defeat Austin Peay 76-67 on Thursday night.

Austin Peay learned earlier Thursday that longtime coach Dave Loos took a leave of absence to continue chemotherapy for a cancerous tumor. Loos hadn’t missed a game since March 7, 1990.

Kajon Mack scored 16 points for Tennessee Tech (6-11, 2-0 Ohio Valley Conference), Hakeem Rogers had 13 and Stephaun Adams 10.

Austin Peay (4-12, 0-2) was led by 21 points each from Kenny Jones and John Murry.

The Governors trailed 28-25 at halftime but went ahead on a Jared Savage 3-pointer two minutes into the second half and led by as many as 12. The final 10 minutes went back and forth until Tennessee Tech broke away by seven, 62-55, on a Jugovic 3-pointer. Savage again pulled Austin Peay to 63-62, but Adams made a late 3-pointer and the Golden Eagles made five of six foul shots in the last 1:12.

Assistant coach Jay Bowen took over as coach for Austin Peay.