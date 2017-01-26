Tennessee State cruises past SIU Edwardsville 76-56 (Jan 25, 2017)
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) Wayne Martin had 14 points and grabbed seven rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as Tennessee State cruised past SIU Edwardsville 76-56 on Wednesday night.
Darreon Reddick and Delano Spencer each added another 14 points for the Tigers (13-8, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference) who snapped a three-game skid. Christian Mekowulu scored 12 points and Tahjere McCall had 11 points and a career-best 12 assists.
Spencer and Reddick sank back-to-back 3 pointers early in the second half, and a Mekowulu dunk, followed by a Martin layup, stretched Tennessee State’s 32-18 intermission lead to 44-29 with 14:48 to play. Spencer and Reddick teamed up again for another pair of 3s as part of a 9-2 surge that gave the Tigers a 53-35 advantage with 12:05 to go and they cruised from there.
Carlos Anderson scored 15 points for the Cougars (5-17, 0-8) who have lost eight straight.