Tennessee Lady Vols Preview vs Vanderbilt: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Info

The Tennessee Lady Vols face the Vanderbilt Commodores Thursday night in Nashville. Here preview for the Volunteers’ SEC women’s basketball game.

The Tennessee Lady Vols have found their rhythm and are now one of the hottest teams in basketball with a five-game winning streak that includes two wins over ranked teams.

Now, they are looking to continue that streak in Nashville against the Vanderbilt Commodores Thursday night.

Following a huge win against the No. 17 ranked Kentucky Wildcats earlier in the week, a road win against Vanderbilt to get to 2-0 in the SEC and 10-4 overall would be huge for Holly Warlick’s team.

With the No. 4 ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs on the schedule this Sunday, the Lady Vols know this is an early win they need.

Here is all the information for the game.

Tennessee Lady Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

When: Thursday, Jan. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium; Nashville, Tenn.

TV: SEC Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN

The Commodores will not be a tough out. They are already 10-4, but they are on a three-game losing streak. That includes a close loss in their SEC opener on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

As a result, Vandy is angry and desperately looking to end the skid. With this game at home, there is going to be a sense of urgency. They know they need this win early in the conference season. So Tennessee has to prepare for a fight.

If Warlick’s team pulls out the victory, it would be their first six-game winning streak since early 2015.

Also, with two wins over ranked teams in this streak, a 2-0 SEC start, and a crucial SEC road win, and a Top 10 strength of schedule, the Tennessee Lady Vols would have a clear case to get back into the Top 25.

And if they win this game and then beat the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sunday, that case would be more evident than ever.

But they first have to take care of business in Nashville.

